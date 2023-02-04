Ukrainian Soldiers Disguised as Civilians in Snihurivka - District Administration

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Ukrainian troops are turning the town of Snihurivka in the Kherson region into a military base and are violating international humanitarian law by disguising soldiers as civilians and placing Ukrainian military units in residential buildings, Yuriy Barbashov, the head of the Snihurivka district administration, told Sputnik.

"Despite the fact that this village (Snihurivka) is located several dozen kilometers from the banks of the Dnieper (River), it remains a military base. Ukrainian servicemen are stationed there, military facilities are stationed there. Moreover, Ukrainian servicemen are placed in private houses, ammunition depots are created in garages," Barbashov said, adding that about 20 Ukrainian tanks are stationed in Snihurivka.