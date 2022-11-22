Ukrainian Soldiers Involved in Murder of 10 Russian POWs Could Be Trained by NATO - RT

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Ukrainian soldiers that executed 10 Russian prisoners of war belong to a brigade based in the city of Lviv that works closely with NATO, Russian broadcaster RT reported on Monday, citing a former Ukrainian soldier.

The soldier used to serve in this brigade, but switched to the Russian side after his father was executed by Ukrainians, the report said. According to the former Ukrainian soldier, those deployed in the 80th brigade were taught to hate everything Russian long before the start of the special operation, RT said.

US troops, including marine corps, were involved in the training of the brigade, the soldier said.

Last week, Russia's Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military deliberately killed 10 captured Russian soldiers.

A video in which Ukrainian soldiers shoot surrendered Russians lying heads down appeared on the internet on Friday. UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said that the United Nations was calling for a full investigation of all reported human rights violations in the context of the execution of POWs.