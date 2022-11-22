UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Soldiers Involved In Murder Of 10 Russian POWs Could Be Trained By NATO - RT

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Ukrainian Soldiers Involved in Murder of 10 Russian POWs Could Be Trained by NATO - RT

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Ukrainian soldiers that executed 10 Russian prisoners of war belong to a brigade based in the city of Lviv that works closely with NATO, Russian broadcaster RT reported on Monday, citing a former Ukrainian soldier.

The soldier used to serve in this brigade, but switched to the Russian side after his father was executed by Ukrainians, the report said. According to the former Ukrainian soldier, those deployed in the 80th brigade were taught to hate everything Russian long before the start of the special operation, RT said.

US troops, including marine corps, were involved in the training of the brigade, the soldier said.

Last week, Russia's Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military deliberately killed 10 captured Russian soldiers.

A video in which Ukrainian soldiers shoot surrendered Russians lying heads down appeared on the internet on Friday. UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said that the United Nations was calling for a full investigation of all reported human rights violations in the context of the execution of POWs.

Related Topics

NATO Internet United Nations Russia All

Recent Stories

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territor ..

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territory of ZNPP - Statement

18 minutes ago
 Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five district ..

Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five districts of Larkana

18 minutes ago
 IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Sec ..

IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Security Threat - Statement

18 minutes ago
 MNAs urge govt to withdraw appeal against Lahore H ..

MNAs urge govt to withdraw appeal against Lahore High Court's decision on desecr ..

18 minutes ago
 Condition of 6 Blocks at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Powe ..

Condition of 6 Blocks at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Stable After Shelling ..

18 minutes ago
 Japan Naval Forces Successfully Hit Missile Target ..

Japan Naval Forces Successfully Hit Missile Targets With SM-3 Interceptors - Ray ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.