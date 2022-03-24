Ukrainian Soldiers Received UK Certificates Signed by Col. Evans From Royal Tank Regiment

(@FahadShabbir)

VOLNOVAKHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Ukrainian soldiers who fought in Donbas have received UK training certificates signed by Col. M. Evans from the UK Royal Tank Regiment, according to a document obtained by Sputnik.

A Sputnik correspondent found the document in the Volnovakha city in Donbas, and it included a certificate proving that Ukrainian soldier Boris Kazaryan took courses for junior sergeants with the participation of British instructors.