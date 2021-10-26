Ukrainian Soldiers Seize Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian soldiers have captured the Staromarievka settlement in Donbas, the Babel agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the Defense Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Ukrainian soldiers have captured the Staromarievka settlement in Donbas, the Babel agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the Defense Ministry.

According to the news agency, the Ukrainian military entered the settlement on Monday.