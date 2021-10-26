UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Soldiers Seize Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas - Reports

Ukrainian soldiers have captured the Staromarievka settlement in Donbas, the Babel agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the Defense Ministry

According to the news agency, the Ukrainian military entered the settlement on Monday.

