UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Soldiers To Get Extra $2,700 For Fighting On Front Lines - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Ukrainian Soldiers to Get Extra $2,700 for Fighting on Front Lines - Defense Ministry

Ukrainians fighting on the front lines will receive additional 100,000 hryvnias ($2,700) per month, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Ukrainians fighting on the front lines will receive additional 100,000 hryvnias ($2,700) per month, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Friday.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's social security department, starting from February 1, 2022, the minimum monthly allowance of a soldier has been 20,100 hryvnias. At the same time, those who are directly involved in combat on the front lines can claim an additional monthly remuneration of 100,000 hryvnias.

"The additional remuneration for direct participation in combat is 100,000 hryvnias for a full month of such participation. If a soldier directly participated in combat (not limited to direct fire contact with the enemy) on the front line for a whole month, they will receive at least 120,100 hryvnias ($3,250) for that month," the Ukrainian Military Media Center said on Telegram, citing a clarification note from the ministry.

The ministry said that the specific amount of monthly payments of a soldier depended on their rank.

In late January, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate reported that from February 1, the accrual of bonuses for soldiers and employees of the Interior Ministry would be revised depending on their place of service. The agency noted that those who served on the front line would be paid as before, while the changes would affect those who did not serve in combat zones.

In May 2022, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said that Ukraine's budget deficit was about $5 billion per month, with most of the money coming from foreign loans and donors. Marchenko also noted that three-quarters of budget expenses were intended for military purposes. According to Ukraine's parliament member Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Kiev will face a problem financing the army in 2023, if budget revenues are reduced by at least 10%.

Related Topics

Fire Army Interior Ministry Ukraine Parliament Budget Same Kiev Money January February May Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.