Ukrainian Soldiers to Get Extra $2,700 for Fighting on Front Lines - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Ukrainians fighting on the front lines will receive additional 100,000 hryvnias ($2,700) per month, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Friday.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's social security department, starting from February 1, 2022, the minimum monthly allowance of a soldier has been 20,100 hryvnias. At the same time, those who are directly involved in combat on the front lines can claim an additional monthly remuneration of 100,000 hryvnias.

"The additional remuneration for direct participation in combat is 100,000 hryvnias for a full month of such participation. If a soldier directly participated in combat (not limited to direct fire contact with the enemy) on the front line for a whole month, they will receive at least 120,100 hryvnias ($3,250) for that month," the Ukrainian Military Media Center said on Telegram, citing a clarification note from the ministry.

The ministry said that the specific amount of monthly payments of a soldier depended on their rank.

In late January, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate reported that from February 1, the accrual of bonuses for soldiers and employees of the Interior Ministry would be revised depending on their place of service. The agency noted that those who served on the front line would be paid as before, while the changes would affect those who did not serve in combat zones.

In May 2022, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said that Ukraine's budget deficit was about $5 billion per month, with most of the money coming from foreign loans and donors. Marchenko also noted that three-quarters of budget expenses were intended for military purposes. According to Ukraine's parliament member Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Kiev will face a problem financing the army in 2023, if budget revenues are reduced by at least 10%.