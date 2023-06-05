UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Soldiers' Use Of Nazi Symbols Risks Undermining Foreign Support - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 10:59 PM

Ukrainian Soldiers' Use of Nazi Symbols Risks Undermining Foreign Support - Reports

The use of Nazi symbols by Ukrainian forces risks undermining foreign support for the regime in Kiev, as the behavior supports Russian claims that the special military operation is intended to "de-nazify" Ukraine, The New York Times reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The use of Nazi symbols by Ukrainian forces risks undermining foreign support for the regime in Kiev, as the behavior supports Russian claims that the special military operation is intended to "de-nazify" Ukraine, The New York Times reported on Monday.

On several occasions, NATO and Ukrainian government social media accounts have shared, and later deleted, photographs showing Ukrainian troops with Nazi and other far-right symbols, the report said.

Symbols donned by some forces in Ukraine include the skull-and-crossbones patch of the Nazi Totenkopf and the so-called "black sun" associated with Nazi SS chief Heinrich Himmler and various neo-Nazi movements, according to the report.

"I think Ukrainians need to increasingly realize that these images undermine support for the country," Bellingcat investigative group researcher Michael Colborne is quoted as saying in the report.

Ukrainian leaders either do not understand or are unwilling to acknowledge how the symbols are viewed outside of Ukraine, Colborne said.

However, Jewish groups and anti-hate organizations have been largely reluctant to call out Ukraine's use of Nazi-associated symbols, with some leaders privately expressing concerns about being viewed as embracing Russian perspectives, the report said.

The Ukrainian government reportedly said that it "categorically condemns" any manifestations of Nazism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has in part tied Russia's special military operation to the Ukrainian government's support of neo-Nazi factions, linked to the larger objective of protecting populations subjected to targeted violence by the regime in Kiev.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Social Media Vladimir Putin Kiev New York Jew Government

Recent Stories

Soldier embraces martyrdom amid intense exchange o ..

Soldier embraces martyrdom amid intense exchange of fire with terrorists in Sout ..

11 minutes ago
 State Dept. in Light of Further OPEC+ Cuts Says Be ..

State Dept. in Light of Further OPEC+ Cuts Says Believes Supply Should Meet Dema ..

11 minutes ago
 First Ukrainian Pilots Go to UK to Train on F-16 J ..

First Ukrainian Pilots Go to UK to Train on F-16 Jets - Prime Minister

11 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews DET’s strategy to ac ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews DET’s strategy to achieve goals of Dubai Economic ..

15 minutes ago
 Iftikhar Shallwani transferred to Health Ministry

Iftikhar Shallwani transferred to Health Ministry

11 minutes ago
 Sanjrani boards on diplomatic visit to Russia

Sanjrani boards on diplomatic visit to Russia

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.