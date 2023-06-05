Ukrainian Soldiers' Use of Nazi Symbols Risks Undermining Foreign Support - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The use of Nazi symbols by Ukrainian forces risks undermining foreign support for the regime in Kiev, as the behavior supports Russian claims that the special military operation is intended to "de-nazify" Ukraine, The New York Times reported on Monday.

On several occasions, NATO and Ukrainian government social media accounts have shared, and later deleted, photographs showing Ukrainian troops with Nazi and other far-right symbols, the report said.

Symbols donned by some forces in Ukraine include the skull-and-crossbones patch of the Nazi Totenkopf and the so-called "black sun" associated with Nazi SS chief Heinrich Himmler and various neo-Nazi movements, according to the report.

"I think Ukrainians need to increasingly realize that these images undermine support for the country," Bellingcat investigative group researcher Michael Colborne is quoted as saying in the report.

Ukrainian leaders either do not understand or are unwilling to acknowledge how the symbols are viewed outside of Ukraine, Colborne said.

However, Jewish groups and anti-hate organizations have been largely reluctant to call out Ukraine's use of Nazi-associated symbols, with some leaders privately expressing concerns about being viewed as embracing Russian perspectives, the report said.

The Ukrainian government reportedly said that it "categorically condemns" any manifestations of Nazism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has in part tied Russia's special military operation to the Ukrainian government's support of neo-Nazi factions, linked to the larger objective of protecting populations subjected to targeted violence by the regime in Kiev.