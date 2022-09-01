Ukrainian Soldiers Who Tried to Capture ZNPP Trained Abroad - Rogov

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Ukrainian soldiers who made an attempt to capture the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) were trained abroad, and the operation was carried out under the control of British special services, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia Region administration, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, 60 Ukrainian paratroopers attempted to seize the ZNPP, according to local authorities. The majority of Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized, while 12 remain blocked.

"According to the information I have from sources close to (Ukrainian Presiden Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, the people who participated in the attempt to seize the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were trained by the British and Polish intelligence services and literally returned to Ukraine through Odesa in late August," Rogov told Sputnik.