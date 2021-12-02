Ukrainian Special Agents Planned to Blow Up Black Sea Fleet Radio Center Mast - FSB

Ukrainian special services agents planned to blow up a Black Sea Fleet radio center mast and the Crimean television center tower, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Ukrainian special services agents planned to blow up a Black Sea Fleet radio center mast and the Crimean television center tower, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

The FSB has learned that a senior officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense coordinated from Ukraine the training of and oversaw a sabotage group directed to the territory of Russia. In 2016, the Russian authorities detained in Crimea members of the sabotage and reconnaissance group, which consisted of four officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

"On the instructions of their leadership, they planned to blow up the tower of the Crimea radio and television broadcasting center, a mobile gas turbine power plant, a warehouse for fuel and lubricants and a mast of the Black Sea Fleet radio center," the FSB said in a statement.

One of the agents was arrested in July, and his guilt has been fully proven, the statement added.