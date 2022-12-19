UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Spy Sentenced To 12 Years For Treason In Crimea - Russia's FSB

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) A court in Cream has sentenced a Russian national working for the Ukrainian intelligence to 12 years of maximum security imprisonment for having supplied Kiev with sensitive information about Russia's Black Sea Fleet in 2020-2021, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"The verdict of the Sevastopol city court against Russian citizen Yevgeny Vadimovich Petrushin, found guilty of committing high treason, went into force. He was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment in a strict regime penal colony, a fine of 100,000 rubles ($1,500) and restriction of freedom for one year (after release)," the FSB said in a statement.

The investigation found that Petrushin was collecting and transmitting information about the activities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in 2020-2021 at the request of Ukrainian intelligence, the statement read.

The statement comes on the day marking the Military Counterintelligence Day in Russia.

