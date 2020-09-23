UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian State Emergency Service Refutes Reports About Radiation Release At Rivne NPP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:13 PM

Ukrainian State Emergency Service Refutes Reports About Radiation Release at Rivne NPP

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine refuted on Wednesday the information about a radiation release at the Rivne nuclear power plant (NPP), saying that the plant is operating in normally

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine refuted on Wednesday the information about a radiation release at the Rivne nuclear power plant (NPP), saying that the plant is operating in normally.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media reported, citing the Varash city council, that the radiation burst was registered at the Rivne NPP.

"In connection with the spread of false information on the radiation release at the Rivne NPP near the city of Varash, the State Emergency Service reports that there were no accidents or other emergency situations on the territory of the NPP.

The radiation background level is within normal limits," the Emergency Service wrote on Facebook.

The service added that the plant was currently operating in as normal.

Meanwhile, the Varash city council said that there was an unauthorized interference in the work of its official website, and the false information had appeared on it as a result.

Related Topics

Ukraine Facebook Nuclear Rivne Media

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

15 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

42 minutes ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

45 minutes ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

2 hours ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

3 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.