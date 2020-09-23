Ukrainian State Emergency Service Refutes Reports About Radiation Release at Rivne NPP

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine refuted on Wednesday the information about a radiation release at the Rivne nuclear power plant (NPP), saying that the plant is operating in normally.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media reported, citing the Varash city council, that the radiation burst was registered at the Rivne NPP.

"In connection with the spread of false information on the radiation release at the Rivne NPP near the city of Varash, the State Emergency Service reports that there were no accidents or other emergency situations on the territory of the NPP.

The radiation background level is within normal limits," the Emergency Service wrote on Facebook.

The service added that the plant was currently operating in as normal.

Meanwhile, the Varash city council said that there was an unauthorized interference in the work of its official website, and the false information had appeared on it as a result.