Ukrainian State Security Agency Claims to Have Detected Russian Cyberattack

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Ukraine's state security service SBU said on Friday it had detected a cyberattack by Russian intelligence agencies on computer networks of its government and critical infrastructure.

It said many officials received emails in June from what appeared to be credible senders.

They contained suspicious attachments that were designed to install malware on a user's computer.

"Control and command servers have been identified. They are located, among other places, in the territory of the Russian Federation," a press statement read.

This is the third time in less than three months that the Ukrainian security service accuses Russia of trying to steal secrets from government computers of the eastern European nation. Russia has denied the allegations.