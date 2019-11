The head of Ukraine's Ukreximbank state import-export bank, Oleksandr Hrytsenko, was kidnapped in Kiev on Saturday, Ukraine's Pryamiy broadcaster said, citing the banker's relatives

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The head of Ukraine's Ukreximbank state import-export bank, Oleksandr Hrytsenko, was kidnapped in Kiev on Saturday, Ukraine's Pryamiy broadcaster said, citing the banker's relatives.

According to the relatives, unidentified individuals forced the banker into a black van as he was walking with his child. The family has contacted law enforcement, the outlet said.