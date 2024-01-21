Ukrainian Strike On Donetsk Kills 13: Russian Authority
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) A Ukrainian strike on a market in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine left 13 people dead and 10 more wounded on Sunday, said the head of the region, which is under Russian control.
The Moscow-installed head of the Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said on Telegram that "at least 13 people were killed and ten injured following a terrible bombing on a market".
"The market was attacked on Sunday, when it is busiest," he added.
Pushilin said that information was still being received about the dead and injured.
In a preliminary toll the Donetsk mayor Alexei Kulemzin had earlier reported eight dead in the shelling on the northeast of the city.
Moscow claimed to have annexed Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region in 2022, despite not having full control over the territory.
It is around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the frontline.
During the night of January 1 four people died and 13 were wounded, including journalists, in strikes on Donetsk, the Russian-controlled authorities said.
A week later the Russian occupational authorities said Ukrainian shelling had killed two people in Donetsk, the day before Moscow celebrates Orthodox Christmas.
Both sides have escalated attacks in recent weeks, as the conflict drags on after nearly two years.
