Ukrainian strike on Donetsk kills 18: pro-Russian authority

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) A Ukrainian strike on a market in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine left at least 18 people dead and 13 more wounded on Sunday, said the head of the Russian-controlledregion.

Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-installed Donetsk region leader, said on Telegram that "at present, there are 18 dead and 13 injured".

The toll marks one of the deadliest reported in Donetsk in recent months.

Pushilin had said earlier that 13 people had died in a "terrible bombing on a market".

"The market was attacked on Sunday, when it is busiest," he added.

He said information was still being received about the dead and injured.

Donetsk mayor Alexei Kulemzin had reported shelling on the northeast of the city.

Moscow claimed to have annexed Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region in 2022, despite not having full control over the territory.

It has been partially controlled by Russian forces or their proxies since 2014.

The city is around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the frontline, and has been regularly bombarded by Ukrainian forces.

During the night of January 1 four people died and 13 were wounded, including journalists, in strikes on Donetsk, the Russian-controlled authorities said.

A week later the Russian occupational authorities said Ukrainian shelling had killed two people in Donetsk, the day before Moscow celebrates Orthodox Christmas.

Both sides have escalated attacks in recent weeks, as the conflict drags on after nearly two years.

