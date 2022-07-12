UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Strike On Nova Kakhovka Part Of Kiev's 'Terror Tactic' - Regional Administration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Ukrainian Strike on Nova Kakhovka Part of Kiev's 'Terror Tactic' - Regional Administration

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The deputy head of the Kherson regional military-civil administration, Kirill Stremousov, has described the Ukrainian strike on the city of Nova Kakhovka as "a terror tactic" and "pure Nazism."

A strike on Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Region was carried out late on Monday night, causing explosions at warehouses with saltpeter and damaging a local hospital and "hundreds" of apartments in residential buildings, according to the head of the city's military-civilian administration, Vladimir Leontyev. He told Sputnik that the attack was carried out using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System).

"The victim count is underway, clearly there are fatalities, probably more than six people. The exact number will be announced later... They (Ukrainian troops) are hitting civilian targets," Stremousov told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that Kiev's goal is "to sow fear" by using "a maximum terror tactic" and repeating the Donbas scenario, "hitting their own people and destroying their homes. This is pure Nazism."

Leontyev told Sputnik on Tuesday morning that the attack on Nova Kakhovka resulted in at least two deaths, while at least four people are still missing and dozens more were injured.

Many people are still under the rubble, Leontyev said.

Earlier, he told Sputnik that a disabled teenager who was on duty at a warehouse with humanitarian aid, was among those killed in the attack.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.

The newly formed government of the Kherson Region, which has recently gone under the control of Russian and allied forces, began to operate on July 5. Both Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia.

In response to Russia's operation in Ukraine, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden authorized a new $400 million drawdown of additional military assistance to Ukraine. The US Defense Department said the aid package includes four HIMARS, 1,000 rounds of 155 millimeter artillery munitions with greater precision capabilities, counter battery systems and other equipment.

