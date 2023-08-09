Open Menu

Ukrainian Strike UAV Moving In Direction Of ZNPP Intercepted In Enerhodar - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Ukrainian Strike UAV Moving in Direction of ZNPP Intercepted in Enerhodar - Moscow

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) A strike drone of Ukrainian military moving in the direction of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) was intercepted in Enerhodar, the Russian security agencies told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Today, an UAV of Ukrainian units, which was heading in the direction of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, was seen in the sky over Enerhodar. With the skillful actions of our employees, the device was intercepted and landed. Upon examination, it turned out that this UAV was a strike UAV. The probable target was the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the security agencies said.

Related Topics

Drone Russia Nuclear

Recent Stories

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set fo ..

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set for Oct 14

2 minutes ago
 DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision re ..

DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision regarding the California Consume ..

8 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi lau ..

Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi launches second edition of &#039; ..

53 minutes ago
 Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks global ..

Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks globally

1 hour ago
 Economic stability will be biggest challenge for u ..

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for upcoming NA: Asif

1 hour ago
 Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

2 hours ago
UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

3 hours ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

4 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

5 hours ago

More Stories From World