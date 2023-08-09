Ukrainian Strike UAV Moving in Direction of ZNPP Intercepted in Enerhodar - Moscow

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) A strike drone of Ukrainian military moving in the direction of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) was intercepted in Enerhodar, the Russian security agencies told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Today, an UAV of Ukrainian units, which was heading in the direction of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, was seen in the sky over Enerhodar. With the skillful actions of our employees, the device was intercepted and landed. Upon examination, it turned out that this UAV was a strike UAV. The probable target was the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the security agencies said.