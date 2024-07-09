Open Menu

Ukrainian Strikes Kill 4 In Russia Border Region Over Past 24 Hours: Governor

Published July 09, 2024

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) Ukrainian strikes on the Russian border area of Belgorod killed at least four people over the past 24 hours, the region's governor said Tuesday.

"It has been a very uneasy, difficult 24 hours for the Belgorod region. Four people died, 20 were injured, 17 remain in medical facilities, two of them in serious condition," Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.

The mayor of Belgorod, the region's administrative capital, said earlier that Ukrainian forces had launched overnight attacks throughout the region.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to attack Belgorod region's settlements," Valentin Demidov said on Telegram.

Russian officials reported attacks in other western regions, including Kursk, Voronezh, Volgograd, Rostov and Astrakhan.

The attack comes after Russia launched a missile barrage at Ukraine on Monday that killed more than three dozen people and ripped open a children's hospital in Kyiv.

At least 37 people were killed, including three children, with more than 170 wounded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The strikes damaged nearly 100 buildings, including multiple schools and a maternity hospital, he added.

