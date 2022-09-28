UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Students Facing Draft Detained At Polish Border - Reports

September 28, 2022

Ukrainian students trying to enter Poland are being detained at the border cross point in the Lviv region, Ukrainian online news outlet Strana.ua reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Ukrainian students trying to enter Poland are being detained at the border cross point in the Lviv region, Ukrainian online news outlet Strana.ua reported on Wednesday.

Students are now being detained at Shehyni border checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, the outlet wrote on Telegram, publishing videos with detentions.

The outlet also noted that Ukrainians studying at foreign universities were demonstrating in Shehyni, demanding that they be allowed to leave Ukraine. They also have submitted a petition to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and are waiting for it to be considered, according to Strana.

Earlier in the month, media reported that students were prohibited from leaving Ukraine starting September 14, with Ukrainian president's adviser Oleksiy Arestovich admitting the possibility of students being drafted to the army.

The martial law in Ukraine was introduced on February 24 for an initial 30 days and extended a number of times. On August 15, it was extended for another 90 days until November 21. Under the martial law, Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country.

