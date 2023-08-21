Open Menu

Ukrainian Tank Units Stay On Duty Amid Intense Clashes In Kharkiv Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Tank units of the Ukrainian military continue performing their duties in supporting infantry by shooting at Russian positions in the country's eastern Kharkiv region amid intense clashes in recent weeks

KHARKIV, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Tank units of the Ukrainian military continue performing their duties in supporting infantry by shooting at Russian positions in the country's eastern Kharkiv region amid intense clashes in recent weeks.

"Our most important goal is to protect our lands. We deter the aggressor on our lands when necessary. We do not shoot very often. Where we are the enemy can hardly carry out attacks. We are waiting here on standing by," Rostyslav, the commander of the 3rd Tank Iron Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who preferred not to reveal his surname, told Anadolu.

Rostyslav said they supported infantry units on the front line and fired at Russian positions when necessary, expressing that he was called to the army as part of the mobilization in March. "I don't want our children to live the fate we have," Rostyslav further said.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr, a tank driver and mechanic, who preferred to keep back his surname for security reasons, told Anadolu that he maintained his tank and repaired it when necessary.

Volodymyr, who joined the Ukrainian army voluntarily last year, said he had owned a company before the war and had worked in the construction field.

"It is important to ensure the territorial integrity of my country and to have the predetermined borders. We do not need any other land, we want to take back our own land," Volodymyr further said.

"We have the motivation to fight. I want our children to live in peace and tranquility, I don't want warplanes flying over them," he also said.

Yuriy, the leader of the tank team who joined the army as part of the mobilization, said that a tank belonging to the Russian army was seized during the clashes and was repaired and is now being used against Russian forces.

