Ukrainian Team Headed To US 'this Week' For Minerals Deal Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Ukraine is sending officials to Washington in the coming days for further talks on a deal giving the United States preferential access to Ukrainian natural resources, Kyiv's economy minister said Monday.

The two countries had planned to sign a deal last month on extracting Ukraine's strategically important minerals, until a spectacular televised clash between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky derailed the agreement.

"This week, Ukraine will send a delegation to Washington to move forward with negotiations on a strategic agreement with the United States regarding critical natural resources," Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on social media.

Trump wants the deal, which would give the US royalty payments on profits from Ukrainian mining of resources and rare minerals, as compensation for military and financial aid given to Ukraine by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Ukraine has said any deal should include robust security guarantees that would act as a deterrent for further Russian attacks.

Svyrydenko said fresh talks would take into account "the strategic interests of both nations and our shared commitment to building a strong, transparent partnership".

