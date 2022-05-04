UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Territorial Defense, SBU Repress Pro-Russian Residents -Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Militants of Ukrainian territorial defense units and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are carrying out raids and arrests of pro-Russian residents of Kharkov and a number of other Ukrainian cities, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"In Kharkov, militants of the territorial defense battalions, jointly with SBU officers, are conducting raids to identify local residents who express pro-Russian views or condemn the current Ukrainian government. Citizens whose phones contain correspondence of this kind, as well as calls to numbers of Russian subscribers, are detained and taken away to an unknown direction. Dozens of detainees have not returned home so far," Col.

Gen. Mizintsev said.

He said it was reliably established that such large-scale raids had previously taken place in Nikolayev, Sumy, Chernigov and several other settlements. According to him, these and other cynical actions of Ukrainian neo-Nazis directly prove the inhuman cruelty towards civilians.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

