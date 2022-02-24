Ukrainian Towns of Schastia and Stanytsia Luhanska Fall Under LPR Control - LPR Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The towns of Shchastia and Stanytsia Luganskaya, located in eastern Ukraine near the city of Luhansk, came under the control of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), an adviser to the head of the LPR Ministry of Internal Affairs, Vitaly Kiselev, said on Thursday

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The towns of Shchastia and Stanytsia Luganskaya, located in eastern Ukraine near the city of Luhansk, came under the control of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), an adviser to the head of the LPR Ministry of Internal Affairs, Vitaly Kiselev, said on Thursday.

"Shchastia and Stanytsia Luganskaya are under the LPR control," Kiselev wrote in Telegram.