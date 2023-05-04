UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Trade Official Condemns EU's Compensations To Polish Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Ukrainian Trade Official Condemns EU's Compensations to Polish Farmers

Ukraine's Trade Representative Taras Kachka said on Thursday that the European Commission's decision to provide financial compensation to Polish farmers affected by Ukrainian grain imports was unfounded

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Ukraine's Trade Representative Taras Kachka said on Thursday that the European Commission's decision to provide financial compensation to Polish farmers affected by Ukrainian grain imports was unfounded.

"Last month, the decision of Polish government to block export of Ukrainian agriculture resulted in a loss for Ukraine of 143 billion of US Dollars. It's more than the (European) Commission will pay Polish farmers as a compensation for, in my opinion, for nothing, because it was really a bluff from Polish farmers, and unfortunately the Polish government reacted in a strange way," he said at the Brussels Economic Forum 2023, in which he participated online.

Kachka pointed out that the reaction of the Polish government was too political and hence damaging for the European Union and for Ukraine.

In late March, the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased imports of Ukrainian grain.

On April 15, Poland, together with Hungary, banned imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 and Bulgaria on April 19.

On April 28, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia agreed with the European Commission's proposition to lift national restrictions on Ukrainian import of grains and crops. In turn, the commission pledged to provide 100 million Euros ($109 million) of financial aid for these countries' farmers.

