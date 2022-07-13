Ukrainian Troops Attack Air Defense Unit in Luhansk - Marochko

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Ukrainian troops delivered a massive strike on the air defense unit, which ensures the security of the city of Luhansk, Andrei Marochko, an officer of the People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), said.

"Armed formations of Ukraine carried out a massive strike on the military air defense unit, which ensures the security of the city of Luhansk. At the moment, all measures have been taken to ensure the safety of civilians," Marochko said on Telegram.