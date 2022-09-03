Ukrainian Troops' Attack on Enerhodar Repelled - Regional Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Ukrainian troops have stopped shelling the city of Enerhodar, located less than two miles from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration, told Sputnik.

Late on Friday night, Rogov said on Telegram that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been shelled by Ukrainian troops and that a power line was damaged. He told Sputnik that the ZNPP continued to operate as usual, there was no critical damage and the radiation levels were normal. According to Rogov, Enerhodar was also shelled overnight and multiple explosions were heard in the city.

"As of now, the firing has stopped.

Everything is calm in the city. The attack was repelled. According to preliminary information, they (Ukrainian forces) targeted the coastal strip and the industrial zone," Rogov told Sputnik in the early hours of Saturday.

He added that there has been no information on any casualties or damage.

According to Rogov, Ukrainian troops have intensified attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant ahead of the results of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) inspection of the plant. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who visited the plant earlier this week, is expected to present a report to the agency's board of governors on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP early next week.