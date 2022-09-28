Ukrainian Troops Attacked University in Kherson, Causing Casualties

Ukrainian troops launched a missile attack on the center of Kherson, destroyed one of the buildings of the Polytechnic University, there are casualties, a spokesperson for emergency services told reporters

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Ukrainian troops launched a missile attack on the center of Kherson, destroyed one of the buildings of the Polytechnic University, there are casualties, a spokesperson for emergency services told reporters.

"The educational institution was shelled, there are playgrounds nearby. The time when people go after work, people with children are walking," he said.

As a result of the shelling, there are victims, they are casualties, they receive medical care in the city's hospitals.