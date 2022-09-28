UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Attacked University In Kherson, Causing Casualties

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Ukrainian Troops Attacked University in Kherson, Causing Casualties

Ukrainian troops launched a missile attack on the center of Kherson, destroyed one of the buildings of the Polytechnic University, there are casualties, a spokesperson for emergency services told reporters

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Ukrainian troops launched a missile attack on the center of Kherson, destroyed one of the buildings of the Polytechnic University, there are casualties, a spokesperson for emergency services told reporters.

"The educational institution was shelled, there are playgrounds nearby. The time when people go after work, people with children are walking," he said.

As a result of the shelling, there are victims, they are casualties, they receive medical care in the city's hospitals.

Related Topics

Attack Kherson

Recent Stories

PBS Gulshan-e-Hadeed route extended to Tower

PBS Gulshan-e-Hadeed route extended to Tower

12 minutes ago
 SITE Association elects new body

SITE Association elects new body

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner asks for plantation in forests to cop ..

Commissioner asks for plantation in forests to cope with climate change

14 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Students Facing Draft Detained at Polish ..

Ukrainian Students Facing Draft Detained at Polish Border - Reports

14 minutes ago
 EU Expands Individual Sanctions Against Russians O ..

EU Expands Individual Sanctions Against Russians Over Referendums - Borrell

14 minutes ago
 LWMC sacks 83 employees over long absence

LWMC sacks 83 employees over long absence

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.