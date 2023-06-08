Ukrainian Troops Attempt to Break Russian Defense in Zaporizhzhia Direction - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Up to 1,500 Ukrainian military attempted to break through Russian defense lines in the Zaporizhzhia direction on Wednesday night, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

"Today at 1:30 a.m.

(local time, 22:30 GMT on Wednesday), the enemy totaling up to 1,500 military and 150 armored vehicles attempted to break through our defense in the Zaporizhzhia direction," Shoigu told reporters.

Ukraine lost up to 350 military, as well as 30 tanks and 11 infantry fighting vehicles as a result of a two-hour battle, the minister said.

"The reconnaissance forces detected the enemy in a timely manner, delivered a preventive strike by artillery, aviation and anti-tank weapons," Shoigu said.