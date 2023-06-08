UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Attempt To Break Russian Defense In Zaporizhzhia Direction - Shoigu

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Ukrainian Troops Attempt to Break Russian Defense in Zaporizhzhia Direction - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Up to 1,500 Ukrainian military attempted to break through Russian defense lines in the Zaporizhzhia direction on Wednesday night, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

"Today at 1:30 a.m.

(local time, 22:30 GMT on Wednesday), the enemy totaling up to 1,500 military and 150 armored vehicles attempted to break through our defense in the Zaporizhzhia direction," Shoigu told reporters.

Ukraine lost up to 350 military, as well as 30 tanks and 11 infantry fighting vehicles as a result of a two-hour battle, the minister said.

"The reconnaissance forces detected the enemy in a timely manner, delivered a preventive strike by artillery, aviation and anti-tank weapons," Shoigu said.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles

Recent Stories

Delegation Of Turkmenistan Called On Prime Ministe ..

Delegation Of Turkmenistan Called On Prime Minister Of Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Conclusion of the Second Ministerial Conference fo ..

Conclusion of the Second Ministerial Conference for Social Development of the OI ..

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs hosts government excellence awarenes ..

Dubai Customs hosts government excellence awareness session

30 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan And Pakistan Are Strengthening Cooper ..

Turkmenistan And Pakistan Are Strengthening Cooperation In The Field Of Energy

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and New Zealand Discuss Economic Coo ..

Dubai Customs and New Zealand Discuss Economic Cooperation and Trade Enhancement

42 minutes ago
 Supreme Audit Institution adopts Wajib reporting p ..

Supreme Audit Institution adopts Wajib reporting platform on federal level

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.