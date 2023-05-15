UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Become Active Along Entire Front Line, But No Counteroffensive Yet - DPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Ukrainian troops have become active along the entire front line, but this is not a counteroffensive yet, the situation is under control, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Monday.

"We are seeing real activation along the entire line of contact. This is not yet the counteroffensive about which there is a lot of talk. We see that the enemy is trying to probe our positions, trying to conduct reconnaissance ... in some areas," Pushilin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, noting that "in general, the situation is under control."

