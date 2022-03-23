UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Blew Up 22 Bridges During Retreat - LPR Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 08:50 AM

LUGANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The Ukrainian troops, when retreating, blew up more than 20 bridges in the now liberated territories of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), LPR Prime Minister Sergey Kozlov said.

"When the Nazi troops went north and then left our territory, they blew up 22 bridges," Kozlov said on Lugansk 24 tv channel.

He said the republic's authorities will restore the destroyed bridges.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

