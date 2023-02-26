UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Blow Up Dam Near Bakhmut To Slow Down Russian Offensive - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Ukrainian Troops Blow Up Dam Near Bakhmut to Slow Down Russian Offensive - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Ukrainian troops blew up a dam near contested Bakhmut, previously known as Artemivsk, to slow down the Russian offensive and force civilians to leave the besieged city, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic said on Saturday night.

"The dam was exploded and the resulting torrent of water flowed toward Artemivsk. They are likely trying to halt our offensive.

Maybe they want to try and cut off our assault units from the rear to slow down munition supply," Igor Kimakovsky told Sputnik.

He suggested that the move could also mean that Ukrainians were preparing to abandon the city to the Russian forces and were getting "desperate."

"They told civilians to evacuate... Their goal is to make living conditions unbearable. They do not care about the people, they only care about destroying the city so that it would be economically unfeasible for us to rebuild," the adviser to Igor Pushilin added.

Related Topics

Water Russia Dam Donetsk Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sult ..

Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sultan Award for Youth&#039;

2 hours ago
 21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malat ..

21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malatya

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in traffic accident

2 hours ago
 Day-one celebrations function held at SMBBMU Larka ..

Day-one celebrations function held at SMBBMU Larkana

2 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tan ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas meets Finance Minis ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.