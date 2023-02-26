Ukrainian Troops Blow Up Dam Near Bakhmut to Slow Down Russian Offensive - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Ukrainian troops blew up a dam near contested Bakhmut, previously known as Artemivsk, to slow down the Russian offensive and force civilians to leave the besieged city, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic said on Saturday night.

"The dam was exploded and the resulting torrent of water flowed toward Artemivsk. They are likely trying to halt our offensive.

Maybe they want to try and cut off our assault units from the rear to slow down munition supply," Igor Kimakovsky told Sputnik.

He suggested that the move could also mean that Ukrainians were preparing to abandon the city to the Russian forces and were getting "desperate."

"They told civilians to evacuate... Their goal is to make living conditions unbearable. They do not care about the people, they only care about destroying the city so that it would be economically unfeasible for us to rebuild," the adviser to Igor Pushilin added.