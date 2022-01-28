Ukrainian Troops Conduct First Firing Practice With NLAW Anti-Tank Weapons - Reports

Ukrainian soldiers have conducted the first shooting exercises with the NLAW anti-tank missile weapons supplied by the United Kingdom, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry news agency ArmyInform reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Ukrainian soldiers have conducted the first shooting exercises with the NLAW anti-tank missile weapons supplied by the United Kingdom, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry news agency ArmyInform reported on Friday.

On January 17, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that his country would deliver a number of NLAWs to Ukraine and provide personnel to train Ukrainian soldiers on how to handle the weapons. The systems were delivered by the UK Royal Air Force from January 17-18, accompanied by a training team consisting of 10-20 soldiers.

According to the state media outlet, future NLAW anti-tank missile system instructors carried out the final stage of their training at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center of Hetman Petro Sahaidachny National Army academy, which included target practice.

The soldiers successfully hit all targets located 300 to 600 meters (984 to 1,968 feet) away.

Roughly 40 instructors passed through the training and will now be deployed across Ukraine's military units to train new specialists there.

Since 2014, the NATO countries, led by the United States, have been supplying Ukraine with arms. Moscow has repeatedly urged Washington to stop providing Kiev with weapons.