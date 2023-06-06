UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Continue Shelling Nova Kakhovka In Kherson Region

Published June 06, 2023

NOVA KAKHOVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Ukrainian troops continue shelling the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The sounds of explosions are heard in the city center, the correspondent added.

Earlier in the day, Nova Kakhovka city mayor Vladimir Leontyev told Sputnik that the upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was destroyed by shelling, noting that the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed.

More Stories From World

