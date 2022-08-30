Ukrainian Troops Continue Shelling Territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP - Local Administration

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Ukrainian troops continue shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) with large-caliber artillery, two explosions of shells were recorded near the building storing the spent fuel, the administration of the Enerhodar city said on Tuesday.

"Today at 06:50 (local time, 03:50 GMT), the Ukrainian armed forces fired at the territory of the ZNPP and the coastline of the city. Large-caliber artillery was used. As a result, two explosions were recorded near the spent fuel storage building," the city administration wrote on Telegram.