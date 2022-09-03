MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Ukrainian troops have been shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for the past two hours, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia region's administration, said.

"The Zaporizhzhia NPP is again under fire from Zelenskyy's militants! Over the past two hours, at least four 'heavy' hits in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," Rogov said on Telegram.