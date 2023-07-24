LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The Ukrainian troops have deployed foreign-made cluster bombs in a strike on Zolotarivka village near the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), a source from the LPR's security forces told Sputnik on Sunday.

"They started to deploy cluster munitions and used them in the LPR's Zolotarivka village. The data on possible victims is being established," the source said.

The source added that the debris showed the foreign origin of the cluster munitions supplied to Kiev.