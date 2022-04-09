Ukrainian Troops Detonate Acid Tank Northwest of Luhansk - LPR

Ukrainian troops detonated a tank of nitric acid in the contested eastern Ukrainian city of Rubizhne on Saturday, an officer with the Luhansk People's Republic militia said

"A tank of nitric acid was detonated in Rubizhne. The wind is coming from the southwest at a speed of 9-14 meters per second, so the cloud (of fumes) will go northeast," Lt. Col.

Andrey Marochko said on Telegram.

Rubizhne is located some 85 kilometers (53 miles) northwest of Luhansk. The nearest village to it is militia-controlled Kudryashivka.

Marochko said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces blew up a tank of what appeared to be hydrochloric acid as they prepared to pull back from the contested region. He accused Ukrainians of planning attacks on acid tanks so that the wind carried toxic fumes to Kudryashivka.