Ukrainian Troops Did Not Give Corridor for Civilians to Leave Mariupol - Eyewitness

The Ukrainian military did not provide the residents of Mariupol with any corridors to exit the city, but used them as human shields, a city resident who managed to escape from the encirclement with his wife and underage daughter told Sputnik

NOVOAZOVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Ukrainian military did not provide the residents of Mariupol with any corridors to exit the city, but used them as human shields, a city resident who managed to escape from the encirclement with his wife and underage daughter told Sputnik.

"At first, they just covered themselves with a human shield, then they abandoned their people, then they began to destroy them, just smash them, destroy everything, just shoot, destroy the city. That's all. Just destroy their civilians. And then probably telling global media that it was done by Russia and the DPR," he said.

When asked whether a humanitarian corridor was provided for civilians to leave the city, he answered in the negative.