Ukrainian Troops Fail to Break Russian Defense Lines in South Donetsk Direction - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The Ukrainian military has failed to break Russian defense lines in the South Donetsk direction and were pushed back to their initial positions on Monday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The enemy's attempts to break through the defenses of the Russian troops in the South Donetsk direction on June 4 were unsuccessful. As a result of a complex use of fire, it (the enemy) suffered significant losses and by the morning of June 5 was pushed back to their initial positions. Ukrainian armed forces have suffered losses in manpower and equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that one of the brigades that attacked the Nesckuchny settlement "lost 250 soldiers, 16 tanks, 24 armored fighting vehicles". Five Ukrainian soldiers were captured, the ministry said.

According to the Russian side, Ukraine also made "new attempts to carry out attacks in the South Donetsk direction" in several other areas, using up to three battalion tactical groups.

"The enemy offensive is successfully held back by the active actions of (Russian) units, artillery fire and air strikes of the Vostok grouping of troops," the ministry said.