UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Fail To Break Russian Defense Lines In South Donetsk Direction - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Ukrainian Troops Fail to Break Russian Defense Lines in South Donetsk Direction - Moscow

The Ukrainian military has failed to break Russian defense lines in the South Donetsk direction and were pushed back to their initial positions on Monday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The Ukrainian military has failed to break Russian defense lines in the South Donetsk direction and were pushed back to their initial positions on Monday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The enemy's attempts to break through the defenses of the Russian troops in the South Donetsk direction on June 4 were unsuccessful. As a result of a complex use of fire, it (the enemy) suffered significant losses and by the morning of June 5 was pushed back to their initial positions. Ukrainian armed forces have suffered losses in manpower and equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that one of the brigades that attacked the Nesckuchny settlement "lost 250 soldiers, 16 tanks, 24 armored fighting vehicles". Five Ukrainian soldiers were captured, the ministry said.

According to the Russian side, Ukraine also made "new attempts to carry out attacks in the South Donetsk direction" in several other areas, using up to three battalion tactical groups.

"The enemy offensive is successfully held back by the active actions of (Russian) units, artillery fire and air strikes of the Vostok grouping of troops," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Russia Vehicles Vostok Donetsk June

Recent Stories

Masood urges all political parties to play role fo ..

Masood urges all political parties to play role for strengthening democracy

1 minute ago
 SU announces MBA (Evening) semester examination in ..

SU announces MBA (Evening) semester examination in affiliated public and private ..

1 minute ago
 Karachi generates 3800 tons of plastic waste every ..

Karachi generates 3800 tons of plastic waste every day: Prof. Dr Moazzam

1 minute ago
 Journey of progress & development to restart in AJ ..

Journey of progress & development to restart in AJK: Maryam Nawaz

1 minute ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares PTI leader's ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares PTI leader's detention illegal

1 minute ago
 Russia's Rosatom Completes Pilot Operational Cycle ..

Russia's Rosatom Completes Pilot Operational Cycle of Recycled Nuclear Fuel

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.