Ukrainian Troops Fail to Launch Offensive in Zaporizhzhia Region - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The Ukrainian military has made an unsuccessful attempt to carry out an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia Region, but received a tough rebuff, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the region, told Sputnik.

"The Ukrainian army has recently become more active in the Zaporizhzhia direction. In addition to terrorist attacks, sabotage and artillery shelling, an unsuccessful attempt was made to advance in the Zaporizhzhia Region. Their task was to inflict maximum damage on our positions, but, having met a tough rebuff, they were forced to flee," Rogov said.

He added that the city of Zaporizhzhia, currently under the control of Ukrainian troops, is waiting to be liberated.

The Kherson Region and most of Zaporizhzhia Region of Ukraine are now controlled by Russia's military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help from Russia amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Local military-civilian administrations have already been formed in the two regions, the broadcasting of Russian tv channels and radio stations has been launched, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored. Both regions have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia.