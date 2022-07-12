UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Fail To Launch Offensive In Zaporizhzhia Region - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Ukrainian Troops Fail to Launch Offensive in Zaporizhzhia Region - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The Ukrainian military has made an unsuccessful attempt to carry out an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia Region, but received a tough rebuff, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the region, told Sputnik.

"The Ukrainian army has recently become more active in the Zaporizhzhia direction. In addition to terrorist attacks, sabotage and artillery shelling, an unsuccessful attempt was made to advance in the Zaporizhzhia Region. Their task was to inflict maximum damage on our positions, but, having met a tough rebuff, they were forced to flee," Rogov said.

He added that the city of Zaporizhzhia, currently under the control of Ukrainian troops, is waiting to be liberated.

The Kherson Region and most of Zaporizhzhia Region of Ukraine are now controlled by Russia's military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help from Russia amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Local military-civilian administrations have already been formed in the two regions, the broadcasting of Russian tv channels and radio stations has been launched, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored. Both regions have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk February TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

20 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.