Ukrainian Troops Fire 15 Rockets at Donetsk - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) Ukrainian troops have fired 15 rockets from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) at the Kirovskyi District in the city of Donetsk, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine in the following direction: 00:23 (21:23 GMT on Saturday) Krasnogorovka - city of Donetsk (Kirovskyi district): 15 rockets were fired from MLRS" the DPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

In a later update, the DPR mission said that Ukrainian troops shelled the Kirovskyi district for the second time overnight, firing three 155mm NATO-caliber shells.