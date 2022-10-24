Ukrainian Troops Fire 19 Missiles at Nova Kakhovka - Emergency Services

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Ukrainian troops fired 19 Vilkha and HIMARS missiles at the city of Nova Kakhovka, with three missiles hitting the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, a representative of the emergency services of the Kherson region said on Monday.

"The Kiev regime continues to fire at the civilian infrastructure of Nova Kakhovka, firing at 11:20 (08:20 GMT) at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant with 19 HIMARS and Vilkha missiles, with some of the missiles shot down by air defense. Information about the victims is being specified," the representative told reporters.