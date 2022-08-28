UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Fire 6 HIMARS Missiles At LPR City Overnight - LPR Mission To JCCC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Ukrainian Troops Fire 6 HIMARS Missiles at LPR City Overnight - LPR Mission to JCCC

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Svatove at 4.50 a.m. local time (01:50 GMT), firing six missiles from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) mission to the Joint Center of Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Sunday.

"On the part of the armed formations of Ukraine, shelling was recorded: 04.50 in the city of Svatove using HIMARS MLRS (6 missiles). According to preliminary information, as a result of shelling of an agricultural enterprise, two warehouses, six pieces of equipment and nine cars were damaged," the mission said in a statement on Telegram.

The M142 HIMARS MLRS was developed in the United States by BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin in 1996-2000, and has been produced since 2003. Created on the basis of the US Army FMTV three-axle wheeled chassis, it can carry six missiles or one ATACMS operational-tactical ballistic missile, while the target firing range for certain types of shells is up to 80 kilometers (50 miles).

