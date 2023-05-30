Ukrainian Troops Fire at Temporary Accommodation Center in Belgorod Region - Governor

The Ukrainian armed forces targeted a temporary accommodation center for residents of the Shebekinsky district in Russia's Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday, adding that there are casualtie

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces targeted a temporary accommodation center for residents of the Shebekinsky district in Russia's Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday, adding that there are casualties.

"Today, the armed forces of Ukraine fired at a temporary accommodation center for residents of the resettled rural municipalities of the Shebekinsky district, people were killed and injured," Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.