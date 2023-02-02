Ukrainian Troops Fired 10 Projectiles on Donetsk - DPR Office in JCCC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Ukrainian troops have fired ten 155-millimeter projectiles on the city of Donetsk, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.

"Shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed units were recorded: 00:11 - the settlement of Tonenkoye - the city of Donetsk (Kievsky, Kuibyshevsky districts): four 155-mm projectiles were fired; 00:17 - the settlement of Galitsinovka - the city of Donetsk (Kirovsky District): six 155-mm shells were fired," the office said on Telegram.

Artillery with the 155 millimeter caliber is used by NATO members. The United States supplied Kiev with long-range M777 155-mm howitzers; Ukrainian troops are actively using them to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Also, the Ukrainian troops were supplied with German, Polish and French howitzers using shells of this caliber.