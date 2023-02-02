UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Fired 10 Projectiles On Donetsk - DPR Office In JCCC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Ukrainian Troops Fired 10 Projectiles on Donetsk - DPR Office in JCCC

Ukrainian troops have fired ten 155-millimeter projectiles on the city of Donetsk, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Ukrainian troops have fired ten 155-millimeter projectiles on the city of Donetsk, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.

"Shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed units were recorded: 00:11 - the settlement of Tonenkoye - the city of Donetsk (Kievsky, Kuibyshevsky districts): four 155-mm projectiles were fired; 00:17 - the settlement of Galitsinovka - the city of Donetsk (Kirovsky District): six 155-mm shells were fired," the office said on Telegram.

Artillery with the 155 millimeter caliber is used by NATO members. The United States supplied Kiev with long-range M777 155-mm howitzers; Ukrainian troops are actively using them to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Also, the Ukrainian troops were supplied with German, Polish and French howitzers using shells of this caliber.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine German Donetsk Kiev United States

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses PTI’s petition challenging ECP’s ..

IHC dismisses PTI’s petition challenging ECP’s verdict in prohibited funding ..

24 seconds ago
 Medlab Middle East 2023 to open next week in Dubai

Medlab Middle East 2023 to open next week in Dubai

10 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches it Innovation St ..

Emirates Health Services launches it Innovation Strategy for 2023-2026

11 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates 3rd unit of Karachi Nuclear Power P ..

PM inaugurates 3rd unit of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant

20 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary o ..

Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary of Nazis Defeat in Battle of St ..

5 minutes ago
 Drug peddler awarded rigorous imprisonment in Atto ..

Drug peddler awarded rigorous imprisonment in Attock

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.