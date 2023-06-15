Ukrainian Troops Fired 20 Rockets on Donetsk - DPR Office in JCCC

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Ukrainian troops have fired 20 rockets on the city of Donetsk, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.

"A shelling attack by Ukrainian armed units was recorded: 04:50 a.m.

- the settlement of Kurakhovka - the city of Donetsk (Petrovsky District): 20 rockets from MLRS were fired," the office said in a statement.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.