Ukrainian Troops Fired 3 NATO Shells At Donetsk City Thursday Morning - DPR Office In JCCC

Published December 15, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Ukrainian Troops Fired 3 NATO Shells at Donetsk City Thursday Morning - DPR Office in JCCC

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Ukrainian troops fired three shells with a NATO caliber at the Kiev district of the city of Donetsk on Thursday morning, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

Earlier in the day, the representative office said that Ukrainian military fired 40 rockets from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems at the Voroshilovsky and Kiev districts of Donetsk. According to city Mayor Alexey Kulemzin, the shelling was the most massive strike since 2014.

"Fire was recorded from the side of the Ukrainian armed formations in the direction ... the city of Donetsk (Kiev district)at 08:02 (06:02 GMT): three shells with a 155-millimeter caliber were fired," the office wrote on Telegram.

