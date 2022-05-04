Ukrainian Troops Fired 6 Projectiles at Kievsky District of Donetsk - DPR Office in JCCC

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Ukrainian troops have fired six 122-millimeter projectiles at the Kievsky District of the city of Donetsk, the representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said in a statement.

"Shelling by Ukraine's armed units was registered in the direction: 00:30 - the locality of Opytnoye - the city of Donetsk (Kievsky District): six 122-mm projectiles were fired," the office said on Telegram.

It said that later Ukrainian troops also shelled Donetsk's Kirovsky District, firing three projectiles.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.