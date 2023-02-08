UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Fired Eight 155-Millimeter Projectiles On Donetsk - DPR Office In JCCC

February 08, 2023

Ukrainian troops have fired eight 155-millimeter projectiles on the city of Donetsk in 18 minutes, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Ukrainian troops have fired eight 155-millimeter projectiles on the city of Donetsk in 18 minutes, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.

"Shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed units were recorded: 00:17 - the settlement of Orlovka - the city of Donetsk (Kievsky District): one 155-mm projectile was fired; 00:20 - the settlement of Galitsinovka - the city of Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky District): three 155-mm shells were fired; 00:35 - the settlement of Galitsinovka - the city of Donetsk (Kievsky and Kuibyshevsky districts): four 155-mm projectiles were fired," the office said in a statement.

Artillery with the 155 millimeter caliber is used by NATO members. The United States supplied Kiev with long-range M777 155-mm howitzers; Ukrainian troops are actively using them to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Also, the Ukrainian troops were supplied with German, Polish and French howitzers using shells of this caliber.

