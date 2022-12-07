Ukrainian Troops Fired Six Rockets on Donetsk - DPR Office in JCCC

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Ukrainian troops early on Wednesday fired six rockets from the BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) on the Voroshilovsky District of the city of Donetsk, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.

"A shelling attack by Ukrainian armed units was recorded in the direction: 00:43 - the settlement of Tonenkoye - the city of Donetsk (Voroshilovsky District): six rockets were fired from a BM-21 Grad MLRS," the office said.