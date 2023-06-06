Ukrainian Troops Inflict Artillery Strikes on Area of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

NOVA KAKHOVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Ukrainian troops inflict artillery strikes on the area of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Several shells also hit the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, according to eyewitnesses.

Earlier in the day, Nova Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontyev told Sputnik that the upper part of the Kakhovka dam was destroyed by shelling, noting that the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed. Water is uncontrollably discharged through the destroyed structures, the official said. However, there is no need to evacuate the population yet.